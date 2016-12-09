Best bets for author readings the week of Dec. 9: Brad Craft, Sharma Shields, Tig Notaro and others.

Seattle’s bookstores are heading into the holiday crunch, when they are thronged with eager buyers. Here are some readings to check out — besides Dava Sobel’s appearance at Town Hall Seattle (for more information, see today’s book review at left):

Mary Ellen Hannibal

Hannibal discusses her new book, “Citizen Scientist: Searching for Heroes and Hope in an Age of Extinction,” a look at how to translate enthusiasm for observing and participating in nature into activism for saving it. Noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Eagle Harbor Book Co. on Bainbridge Island; free (eagleharborbooks.com).

Steve Twomey

The author of “Countdown to Pearl Harbor” discusses his new book, an account of what occurred during the 12 days before the Pearl Harbor attack, which happened 75 years ago this year. Tickets are $5. He appears at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Town Hall Seattle (townhallseattle.org).

Brad Craft

Craft, a longtime bookseller at the University Book Store, presents his annual holiday reading of “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote, the author’s reminiscence of the long-ago Christmases of his childhood. Cookies and cider will be served. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Seattle’s University Book Store; free (ubookstore.com).

Sharma Shields

The Spokane author’s delightful novel “The Sasquatch Hunter’s Manual” was a Washington State Book Award winner. She reads at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a free appearance at the King County Library, Bellevue Branch, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., co-hosted by the University Book Store (ubookstore.com).

Donna Miscolta

The local author reads from her new story collection, “Hola and Goodbye: Una Familia in Stories.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Third Place Books at Seward Park; free (thirdplacebooks.com).

Tig Notaro

The stand-up comic reads from her memoir “I’m Just a Person,” about her year with cancer, among other difficulties. She appears at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50 (ticketmaster.com).