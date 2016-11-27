David France, T.J. Stiles and Ibram X. Kendi are among the authors visiting Seattle the week of Nov. 28.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

David France will speak about his new book “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS” (based on his 2012 Oscar-nominated documentary of the same name) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Town Hall; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

T.J. Stiles, who won his second Pulitzer Prize for the biography “Custer’s Trials: A Life on the Frontier of a New America,” will speak on the topic of “General Custer, Deconstructed” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Town Hall; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

Environmental studies scholar Lauret Savoy will speak about her prizewinning memoir/travelogue “Trace: Memory, History, Race and the American Landscape” at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Elliott Bay Book Company; free (206-624-6600 or elliottbaybook.com).

Seattle writer Emily Zach discusses her lovely (and very gift-worthy) new book “The Art of Beatrix Potter: Sketches, Paintings and Illustrations” (in honor of the 150th anniversary of Potter’s birth) at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Elliott Bay Book Company; free (206-624-6600 or elliottbaybook.com).

Most Read Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

And, a timely visitor: Ibram X. Kendi just won the National Book Award on Nov. 16 for nonfiction for “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” and now he’s in town to read from and discuss his prizewinning book at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at University Bookstore; free (206-634-3400 or bookstore.washington.edu).

-- Moira Macdonald