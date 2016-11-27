David France, T.J. Stiles and Ibram X. Kendi are among the authors visiting Seattle the week of Nov. 28.

David France will speak about his new book “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS” (based on his 2012 Oscar-nominated documentary of the same name) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Town Hall; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

T.J. Stiles, who won his second Pulitzer Prize for the biography “Custer’s Trials: A Life on the Frontier of a New America,” will speak on the topic of “General Custer, Deconstructed” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Town Hall; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

Environmental studies scholar Lauret Savoy will speak about her prizewinning memoir/travelogue “Trace: Memory, History, Race and the American Landscape” at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Elliott Bay Book Company; free (206-624-6600 or elliottbaybook.com).

Seattle writer Emily Zach discusses her lovely (and very gift-worthy) new book “The Art of Beatrix Potter: Sketches, Paintings and Illustrations” (in honor of the 150th anniversary of Potter’s birth) at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Elliott Bay Book Company; free (206-624-6600 or elliottbaybook.com).

And, a timely visitor: Ibram X. Kendi just won the National Book Award on Nov. 16 for nonfiction for “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” and now he’s in town to read from and discuss his prizewinning book at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at University Bookstore; free (206-634-3400 or bookstore.washington.edu).