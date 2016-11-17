Look for Amanda Hendrix and Charles Wohlforth, Jack Straw Writers anthology 20-year celebration, Mystery Author event, Jeff Kinney, Erik Vance.

Amanda Hendrix and Charles Wohlforth

Authors discuss and sign “Beyond Earth: Our Path to a New Home in the Planets,” their groundbreaking research on the realistic potential and obstacles to space travel; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Town Hall Seattle; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

Celebrating 20 Years of the Jack Straw Writers Program

Reception and reading celebrating publication of anthology to honor the 20th anniversary of the Jack Straw Writers Program, with new work by 40 writers, memories of curators and photos from the program’s history; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Jack Straw Cultural Center, Seattle; free (206-634-0919 or jackstraw.org/index.html).

Mystery Author Event

Local mystery authors Martha Crites, Thomas P. Hopp, Denise Frisino and Jeanne Matthews discuss, read and sign their works, with books available for sale; 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Burien Library; free (206-243-3490 or http://kcls.org/locations/1495).

Jeff Kinney

Author discusses and signs “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down,” 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, doors open at 4 p.m., Third Place Books Lake Forest Park; advance ticket required, $13.95 includes book and entry for two; sold out (206-366-3333 or thirdplacebooks.com/event/sold-out-jeff-kinney-diary-wimpy-kid-double-down).

Erik Vance

Author discusses “Suggestible You: The Curious Science of Your Brain’s Ability To Deceive, Transform, And Heal,” the science of how our minds work and how expectations and beliefs influence our body’s responses to pain, disease and other experiences, drawing on centuries of research and interviews with experts; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Town Hall Seattle; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).