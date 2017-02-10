Author readings to check out this week, including Elan Mastai and Sherman Alexie.

Here are some selected author appearances this week in Seattle. For a complete lineup, consult the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.

Elan Mastai

The screenwriter and Vancouver, B.C., native comes to Seattle with his acclaimed debut novel: a twisty story of time travel titled “All Our Wrong Todays.” 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Central Library.

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin

Five years after their son’s death, the authors of “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin” will speak about his legacy at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Town Hall.

Gerard Schwarz

The former maestro of the Seattle Symphony and current music director of public television’s “All Star Orchestra” returns to town with a new autobiography, “Behind the Baton.” He’ll speak about his career in Seattle and share his thoughts about the future of classical music. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Town Hall.

Laurie Frankel and Sarah Domet

A promising doubleheader at University Bookstore, with both novelists reading and signing their latest works: “This Is How It Always Is” and “The Guineveres,” respectively. 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16; U District store.

Sherman Alexie

As part of the ongoing series Sherman Alexie Loves, the busy local author (“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian”) will record a podcast with Jess Walter (“Beautiful Ruins”) and guest Karen Russell (“Swamplandia!”) at Town Hall on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.