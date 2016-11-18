Share story

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas has opened up about his recent battle with testicular cancer.

The 41-year-old rapper says he checked into an emergency room in 2014 after having pain throughout his body after a show and found out that he had stage 2 testicular cancer.

He underwent surgery and a 12-week course of chemotherapy before being declared in remission last year.

Taboo’s struggle with cancer has inspired a new song, called “The Fight.” He says all proceeds from the single will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Taboo was named an ACS ambassador in May.

