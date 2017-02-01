The singer announced the news Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Beyonce sure can keep a secret. The superstar singer announced she’s pregnant with twins on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The caption reads: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

In the post, she is seen kneeling with a hand on her baby bump, behind a floral background.

This will be baby No. 2 and No. 3 for Beyonce and husband Jay-Z. Daughter Blue Ivy was born in 2012.

Her announcement sparked an avalanche of Tweets. Twitter said there were half a million Tweets about Bey’s pregnancy in 45 minutes.