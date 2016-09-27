LONDON (AP) — MTV has announced the contenders for this year’s EMAs, with Beyonce and Justin Bieber coming out on top with five nods each for the music awards.
Bieber is up for Best Song for “Sorry,” while Beyonce is in the Best Video category for “Foundation.” Bieber also takes on Best Pop Act, while Beyonce is up for Best Live Act.
The pair go head to head for Biggest Fans and both artists will fight it out in the male and female categories respectively, where Bieber will compete against Calvin Harris, Drake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd and Beyonce will face Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Adele.
Adele and Coldplay both have four nominations.
This year’s awards will take place in Rotterdam on Sunday Nov. 6.
