NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj, artist-owners of Tidal, will perform at a concert in New York for the streaming service.
Tidal announced Wednesday that Lauryn Hill, Common and Robin Thicke will also perform at the Oct. 15 event dubbed “TIDAL X: 1015” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Pre-sale tickets for Tidal subscribers go on sale Thursday; tickets for the general public will be available Monday. The event, in its second year, will benefit Tidal-supported nonprofits as well as the Robin Hood Foundation, which fights poverty in New York.
Others performers include T.I., DNCE, Emeli Sande, Prince Royce, Blood Orange, Bebe Rexha and more. The concert will be livestreamed on Tidal, which is also owned by Jay Z, Usher, Madonna, Kanye West, Jason Aldean and others.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Report: Seahawks try out three running backs while worried about health of Thomas Rawls
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
____
Online:
http://www.tidal.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.