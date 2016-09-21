NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj, artist-owners of Tidal, will perform at a concert in New York for the streaming service.

Tidal announced Wednesday that Lauryn Hill, Common and Robin Thicke will also perform at the Oct. 15 event dubbed “TIDAL X: 1015” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Pre-sale tickets for Tidal subscribers go on sale Thursday; tickets for the general public will be available Monday. The event, in its second year, will benefit Tidal-supported nonprofits as well as the Robin Hood Foundation, which fights poverty in New York.

Others performers include T.I., DNCE, Emeli Sande, Prince Royce, Blood Orange, Bebe Rexha and more. The concert will be livestreamed on Tidal, which is also owned by Jay Z, Usher, Madonna, Kanye West, Jason Aldean and others.

