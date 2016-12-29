Before we move on to 2017, we've rounded up the highlights of the year from our region and beyond.
Books
- The best books of 2016
- Great reads: A guide to the best books of the past few years
- King County Library System’s five top books of 2016
- Bill Gates names his five favorite books of 2016
Food
- Top 10 new cheap eats in Seattle and beyond
- Seattle’s 10 best new restaurants of 2016
- 25 best dishes of 2016: our restaurant critic’s favorite bites
Movies & TV
- Top 10 movies of 2016
- The 10 best TV shows of 2016
- Dubious Achievements: Here’s to the best — and worst! — in movies from 2016
Music
Photos & Videos
- 2016 Seattle Times pictures of the year: The defining images of our time
- 2016 Reader Photos of the Year
- Seattle Times 2016 Videos of the Year
Sports
