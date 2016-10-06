Actress and singer Bernadette Peters will perform select Broadway hits with members of the Seattle Symphony on Nov. 6 at Benaroya Hall.

Actress and singer Bernadette Peters will perform select Broadway hits with members of the Seattle Symphony on Nov. 6 at Benaroya Hall. Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, start at $55 and are available online at SeattleSymphony.org or by phone at 206-215-4747.

Peters won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun,” starred opposite Steve Martin in “The Jerk” and currently appears in Amazon Prime’s Golden-Globe winning television series “Mozart in the Jungle.”