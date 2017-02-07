The cover shot with her two daughters has the internet talking.
Talk about surviving the test of time.
Christie Brinkley, who cemented her status as a world-class beauty and supermodel when she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated three years in a row (1979, 1980, 1981), is back in the magazine. This time, she’s posing with her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel — her 31-year-old daughter with musician Billy Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook — her 18-year-old daughter with fourth husband Peter Cook.
On her Instagram account, Brinkley — who turned 63 on Feb. 4 — said she’s excited to announce that she was “back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose (sic) going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.”
In the post, the former supermodel thanked Sports Illustrated for sending a “powerful” message. “Good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!”
