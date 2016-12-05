Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have offered some details on the new addition to their family, a baby boy named Dmitri Portwood Kutcher.
Kutcher announced on his website that Dmitri was born at 1:21 a.m. on Nov. 30 and weighed in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
On the subject of baby photos for the public, Kutcher says in an article on his website that he and Kunis would “like to allow our kids to make their own choices on whether to have a life in the public eye or not,” adding “we don’t want to make the choice for them.”
Dmitri is the couple’s second child. Older sister Wyatt was born in 2014.
Most Read Stories
- UW Huskies awarded No. 4 seed for College Football Playoff, to play No. 1 Alabama in Peach Bowl
- Once extinct in Washington, fishers return to Mount Rainier
- Seahawks’ Earl Thomas hints at retirement on Twitter after breaking bone in leg vs. Panthers
- Three rounds of lowland snow possible in Western Washington
- Fancy a weekend jaunt? Seattle, Portland booms put I-5 drivers in a jam | FYI Guy
Kunis and Kutcher were co-stars on the sitcom “That ’70s Show” and married in July 2015.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.