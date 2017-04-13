The series has been renewed for a second season.

“MacGyver”

Season-one finale about an agent who uses scientific knowledge to tackle high-risk missions around the world, a reboot of the original 1985-1992 series that’s been renewed for a second season; Murdoc plans revenge against MacGyver by recruiting his former cellmate to infiltrate the Phoenix Complex and kill all the agents inside. 8 p.m. Friday on KIRO.

Also on Friday

“The Toy Box,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Kids evaluate new toys, including a dual-sided book, ballerina doll, pocket-size cars, plush toys and a piñata in a backpack.

“First Dates,” 8 p.m. (KING): Reality show; a man shows up to his date after he’s had a few drinks; a pair bond over their close relationships with their mothers; a dater returns for another shot at love.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 8 p.m. (VH1): The queens join the morning talk-show wars; guest judges Naya Rivera and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

“Reign,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Mary and Darnley wed in a lavish affair; James makes a discovery about Greer; Elizabeth tries to salvage England’s power.

“Hop,” 9 p.m. (Disney): Live action/animated 2011 movie; reluctant to take over his father’s job, the son of the Easter bunny runs away and tricks an unemployed slacker into taking care of him.

“Dateline NBC,” 10 p.m. (KING): Newsmagazine crime investigation; a detective comes face to face with a serial killer when she promises to get justice for the mother of a victim.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): While investigating a teen’s suicide, Danny and Baez find clues that suggest the death was a homicide; Frank looks into potential misconduct in the mayor’s office.

“Doctor Who” Marathon (BBCA): Continuous episodes of the popular British sci-fi series all day Friday and Saturday, continuing up to the season 10 premiere with a new version of The Doctor at 6 p.m. Saturday.