The series has been renewed for a second season.
“MacGyver”
Season-one finale about an agent who uses scientific knowledge to tackle high-risk missions around the world, a reboot of the original 1985-1992 series that’s been renewed for a second season; Murdoc plans revenge against MacGyver by recruiting his former cellmate to infiltrate the Phoenix Complex and kill all the agents inside. 8 p.m. Friday on KIRO.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Friday
“The Toy Box,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Kids evaluate new toys, including a dual-sided book, ballerina doll, pocket-size cars, plush toys and a piñata in a backpack.
“First Dates,” 8 p.m. (KING): Reality show; a man shows up to his date after he’s had a few drinks; a pair bond over their close relationships with their mothers; a dater returns for another shot at love.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 8 p.m. (VH1): The queens join the morning talk-show wars; guest judges Naya Rivera and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.
“Reign,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Mary and Darnley wed in a lavish affair; James makes a discovery about Greer; Elizabeth tries to salvage England’s power.
“Hop,” 9 p.m. (Disney): Live action/animated 2011 movie; reluctant to take over his father’s job, the son of the Easter bunny runs away and tricks an unemployed slacker into taking care of him.
“Dateline NBC,” 10 p.m. (KING): Newsmagazine crime investigation; a detective comes face to face with a serial killer when she promises to get justice for the mother of a victim.
“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): While investigating a teen’s suicide, Danny and Baez find clues that suggest the death was a homicide; Frank looks into potential misconduct in the mayor’s office.
“Doctor Who” Marathon (BBCA): Continuous episodes of the popular British sci-fi series all day Friday and Saturday, continuing up to the season 10 premiere with a new version of The Doctor at 6 p.m. Saturday.
