A Bellevue woman is among the finalists.

“America’s Next Top Model”

India Gants, 20, of Bellevue, is one of the final three contestants competing in the finale; the finalists complete a Paper Magazine photo-shoot spread, and eliminated contestants return to the runway one final time before one of the final three is crowned America’s Next Top Model. 10 p.m. Wednesday on VH1.

Also on Wednesday

“The Naked Truth,” 6 p.m. (FUSION): Documentary investigates the crisis of American women dying in childbirth today at rates higher than 30 years ago; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Underground,” 7 p.m. (WGNASD): Second-season premiere of historical drama about 1850s slaves who escaped to freedom via the Underground Railroad, with John Legend as famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass; Legend is also the show’s co-executive producer and oversees the series’ musical elements.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Two-hour season premiere; two legends in “Survivor” history in an epic showdown; a castaway introduces the spy shack 2.0.

“Ripper Street, 8 p.m. (BBCA): Season-five premiere of the crime drama about a police precinct keeping order in the criminal underworld of Victorian London.

“Blackish,” 9:01 p.m. (KOMO): When Bow tries to get a black doll for Diane, she’s dismayed by the limited options; Dre is forced to face his own prejudices; Ruby gets Junior to be her Spades partner.

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season-two premiere; Unit Chief Jack Garrett and his international response team are called to Tanzania when a 23-member church group disappears.

“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Thriller returns from its winter break, with Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman; Emily struggles with the knowledge there may be a traitor in the White House; Wells wrestles with her decision to reveal what she knows about the conspiracy.