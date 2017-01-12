NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin may be taking his Donald Trump act on the road.

Baldwin tells ABC News (http://abcn.ws/2j72gXA ) that he is “in discussions” with other venues for his impression of the president-elect besides NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The 58-year-old actor has played Trump on SNL since last year. He says he will continue to play Trump on the late-night comedy show while also looking for other opportunities to spoof the incoming Republican president.

Baldwin says he is “not really influencing anybody’s political opinions.” But he says playing Trump is “one of the most fun things” he’s ever done.

Trump has complained about Baldwin’s SNL appearances on Twitter. He said last month that “the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse.”

Baldwin is also hosting the game show “Match Game” on ABC.