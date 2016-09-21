NEW YORK (AP) — Count Adele as among those saddened by the Brangelina divorce.
At her concert in New York on Tuesday night, Adele brought up Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s breakup, telling the crowd she had to address “the elephant in the room.”
The New York Daily News reports the British singer told the audience at Madison Square Garden that while she doesn’t know the former couple, “it feels like the end of an era.”
Many of Adele’s songs carry a theme of heartbreak. Fans say on social media say she dedicated Tuesday night’s show, which she described as two hours of misery, to Pitt and Jolie.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.