NEW YORK (AP) — The members of ABBA are reuniting for a “new digital experience” next year.

The iconic Swedish pop band made the announcement Wednesday, but didn’t offer much detail. They said they are teaming up with Universal Music Group and entertainment mogul Simon Fuller (“American Idol,” Spice Girls) to “create an original entertainment experience … that will enable a new generation of fans to see, hear, and feel ABBA in a way previously unimagined.”

ABBA includes Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjoern Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. They formed in Stockholm in 1972 and last performed together 35 years ago. The four members made a rare joint appearance in January for the opening of a Stockholm restaurant inspired by the “Mamma Mia!” musical.

ABBA’s hits include “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me.”