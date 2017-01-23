A song by a Los Angeles singer-songwriter that was performed by a flash mob of women in pink, pointy-eared hats at the Women’s March on Washington is being heralded as the anthem of the movement.
MILCK , whose real name is Connie Lim, led some two dozen singers Saturday in her song “Quiet,” which is about overcoming physical and sexual abuse. The lyrics include the lines, “A one-woman riot/Oh, I can’t keep quiet.”
Film director Alma Har’el wrote on Facebook that she chanced upon the singers and captured footage of them performing. As of Monday afternoon, her clip had been seen more than 9 million times.
The song is part of a social media campaign for #ICantKeepQuiet, which hopes to raise awareness against abuse of women and minorities.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Record Seattle crowd asserts women’s rights: 'Trump has galvanized everybody' WATCH
- Will Seahawks keep Luke Willson? That's among questions facing tight end position in offseason
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.