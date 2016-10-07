Get into the fall spirit this weekend with some seasonal activites, Oct. 7-9, 2016.

1. Get into the fall spirit

  • Pumpkin patches and corn mazes and haunted houses, oh my! ‘Tis the season of pumpkin spice, changing colors and Halloween, so we’ve rounded up a guide to fall activities in the Seattle area to get you in the spirit. If nothing strikes your fancy there, here’s a larger list.
  • Another way to get in the spirit: Aim the Jeep or Subaru to high forest roads above Blewett Pass in search of autumn-gold larch trees, a fall spectacle in the Cascades. We’ll point you in the right direction.
  • And one more: Head to Elysian’s 12th annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, where you can find a selection of more than 80 pumpkin beers. What’s more, some of that beer is served on tap directly from a (real) giant pumpkin.
This image released by Fox Searchlight Films shows Nate Parker as Nat Turner, center, in a scene from “The Birth of a Nation.” Slavery stories were scarce prior to 2012, but their proliferation has led some to question whether viewers are becoming weary of the genre, or if Hollywood is only finally addressing the oppressive and brutal institution that lasted four centuries and remains part of the country’s legacy today. (Jahi Chikwendiu/Fox Searchlight via AP)
2. Go to the movies

Some highly-anticipated films are in theaters, including “The Girl on the Train,” based on the best-selling mystery novel, and the drama “The Birth of a Nation.” Fall film festival season is also upon us; check out the lineup.

3. Watch the UW-Oregon game

Following their blowout win against Stanford, the No. 5 UW Huskies face the rival Oregon Ducks in Eugene this weekend. The UW — looking to improve to 6-0 on the season — hopes to have better luck against the Ducks after 12 straight losses against their Oregon rivals. To get you ready, take a look back at some of their most memorable matchups.

A snack at Heartwood Provisions: wagyu “beef jerky” glazed with a sweet-hot chile preserve, paired with a ale and dry vermouth cocktail. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times)
4. Treat yourself at Restaurant Week

Seattle Restaurant Week is back Sunday with 165-plus participating restaurants. We’ve rounded up the best values in the city, the best newcomer restaurants and the best ambience.

5. And watch Debate #2

Don’t forget, the second presidential debate is this Sunday. If you’re looking for a communal experience, head to a bar and take along our debate bingo cards.

Need more suggestions? Check out our 2016 Fall Arts Guide, a curated list of arts and entertainment around the city this season, and subscribe to our Weekender newsletter. Have a great weekend!

Shirley Qiu: sqiu@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @callmeshirleyq.