Get into the fall spirit this weekend with some seasonal activites, Oct. 7-9, 2016.

1. Get into the fall spirit

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes and haunted houses, oh my! ‘Tis the season of pumpkin spice, changing colors and Halloween, so we’ve rounded up a guide to fall activities in the Seattle area to get you in the spirit. If nothing strikes your fancy there, here’s a larger list.

And one more: Head to Elysian's 12th annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, where you can find a selection of more than 80 pumpkin beers. What's more, some of that beer is served on tap directly from a (real) giant pumpkin.

2. Go to the movies

Some highly-anticipated films are in theaters, including “The Girl on the Train,” based on the best-selling mystery novel, and the drama “The Birth of a Nation.” Fall film festival season is also upon us; check out the lineup.

3. Watch the UW-Oregon game

Following their blowout win against Stanford, the No. 5 UW Huskies face the rival Oregon Ducks in Eugene this weekend. The UW — looking to improve to 6-0 on the season — hopes to have better luck against the Ducks after 12 straight losses against their Oregon rivals. To get you ready, take a look back at some of their most memorable matchups.

4. Treat yourself at Restaurant Week

Seattle Restaurant Week is back Sunday with 165-plus participating restaurants. We’ve rounded up the best values in the city, the best newcomer restaurants and the best ambience.

5. And watch Debate #2

Don’t forget, the second presidential debate is this Sunday. If you’re looking for a communal experience, head to a bar and take along our debate bingo cards.

Need more suggestions? Check out our 2016 Fall Arts Guide, a curated list of arts and entertainment around the city this season, and subscribe to our Weekender newsletter. Have a great weekend!