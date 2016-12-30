The New Year is just around the corner. Here's how you can say goodbye to 2016 and ring in 2017.
1. Take a polar bear plunge
Costumes are welcome, and warm refreshments will be served. If you’re feeling extra active, try this 5k-polar bear plunge hybrid.
2. Look back on the year
Though not always pleasant, 2016 sure has been a heck of a time to be alive. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights, including the photos that defined the year in our region and beyond, and the most-read stories on our site.
3. Kick off 2017 with a plan for a healthy mind and body
- Here are 9 Seattle-area beach walks for working off the holiday heft.
- Partake in an end-of-year run/walk at Green Lake.
- Thinking about a detox diet? Consider the potential downsides, say nutritionists.
- If you want some fun workout ideas, our fitness columnist might have the answers, from pole dancing to indoor surfing.
- Practice gratitude: it can go a long way in your happiness and health.
4. Bid 2016 adieu with a bang
The band Thunderpussy wraps up a “crazy tornado” year with two shows this weekend: on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve-Eve. Saturday’s show is 21-plus only. You can also check out the numerous other New Year’s Eve events around the city.
5. Make this Champagne risotto
Just in case you wanted to pop that bottle before midnight, here’s a recipe with the bubbly stuff for New Year’s Eve dinner.
