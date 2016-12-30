The New Year is just around the corner. Here's how you can say goodbye to 2016 and ring in 2017.

1. Take a polar bear plunge

Costumes are welcome, and warm refreshments will be served. If you’re feeling extra active, try this 5k-polar bear plunge hybrid.

2. Look back on the year

Though not always pleasant, 2016 sure has been a heck of a time to be alive. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights, including the photos that defined the year in our region and beyond, and the most-read stories on our site.

3. Kick off 2017 with a plan for a healthy mind and body

4. Bid 2016 adieu with a bang

The band Thunderpussy wraps up a “crazy tornado” year with two shows this weekend: on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve-Eve. Saturday’s show is 21-plus only. You can also check out the numerous other New Year’s Eve events around the city.

5. Make this Champagne risotto

Just in case you wanted to pop that bottle before midnight, here’s a recipe with the bubbly stuff for New Year’s Eve dinner.

