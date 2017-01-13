It's another three-day weekend — a good time to tap into civic events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and new (and some free!) experiences.

1. Honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday’s federal holiday, established in 1986 to commemorate King’s pivotal role in the modern civil-rights movement, invites everyone to share in his inspirational vision. You can celebrate his message of peace, justice and community at events this weekend.

You can also head to Town Hall Seattle on Sunday, Dr. King’s birthday, to hear 14 writers read excerpts about freedom of speech; learn about the roots of mass incarceration at a workshop discussing how racism plays into mass incarceration; and dance the night away at KEXP’s 17th annual Expansions MLK Unity Party this Sunday evening at the Northwest African American Museum.

2. Try a new brew, see a live show

Elysian Brewery is rolling out a new beer — one of six brews they’re releasing this year — and Thunderpussy will be there to help kick off the release with a free show tomorrow night.

3. Go outside

Another perk of the holiday: Free access to national and state parks on Sunday and Monday. Here are some favorites within a day’s drive of Seattle.

4. Cheer with fellow 12s in the city

The Seahawks are heading to the next round of the playoffs. For those who want to venture out of their living rooms, celebrate with your fellow 12s at these Seattle-area bars for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. And read the previews here.

5. Escape to Neverland

The touring production of “Finding Neverland,” about the origins of mischief-maker Peter Pan and his creator, J.M. Barrie, is at the Paramount Theatre through Sunday.

