Lunar New Year celebrations begin in full on Saturday. Here's where to celebrate, plus other things to do this weekend.

1. Ring in the Year of the Rooster.

Lunar New Year is this Saturday. Head to Chinatown International District for festivities (and the popular $3 food walk) this weekend; give and receive red envelopes; and learn how traditions are evolving around the city.

How do you celebrate the holiday? Let us know in the comments.

2. Take a pilgrimage to Bellingham.

In the first installment of our “Worth the Trip” travel series, we take a visit to The Spark Museum’s giant MegaZapper, a reward for thrill-seekers. Here’s more on that and other things to do while you’re in town.

3. Or drive east for good music.

Another attraction that could be worth the trip is the Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival in Leavenworth this weekend, featuring an eclectic mix of Pacific Northwest musicians. Hot-toddy stands and wine tastings will also be present, thank goodness.

4. Have deeper conversations.

It’s about time to talk frankly about race, says magazine writer Tyrone Beason. An event this weekend could help with that: a lecture at the University of Washington about white privilege. (What does that mean? Some locals weigh in.)

Be sure to also tune in to our Facebook Live discussion next week with Beason and photographer Johnny Andrews, who will chat about their roles as both journalists and citizens in capturing this story.

5. Head to SAM for a rare treat.

Check out Jacob Lawrence’s “Migration Series” in full at the Seattle Art Museum — a rare chance to see all of the panels together for the centennial of his birth.

Have a great weekend!