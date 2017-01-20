There's a lot going on this inauguration weekend, to say the least. Here are some of the highlights.

1. Watch. Engage. Discuss.

The presidential inauguration is today. Whatever your feelings are on the event, it’s a good time to debrief — respectfully — with people in the community and beyond.

2. Kick off Lunar New Year celebrations.

Lunar New Year is still a week away, but you can ring in the Year of the Rooster at Tết Festival: Vietnamese Lunar New Year all weekend at Seattle Center, or head to the 50th annual Lunar New Year Gala at the University of Washington.

3. Escape from the city — without leaving town.

Wish you weren’t here? These three Seattle restaurants help you feel far, far away from the USA, no international flight required.

4. Free museum admission? Yes, please.

The Seattle Art Museum is celebrating “Three-Day Free Day” this weekend, which is a great opportunity to see the new exhibition, “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series.” Reserve your spot online.

5. Start a new book.

You may have seen the first two installments of our newcomers reading guide: fiction and nonfiction picks. This week, we have the third and final list: nature and natural history. And what better time to read about our region’s nature than on a 50-degree day, to the soundtrack of rain outside your window?

Need more suggestions? Have a great weekend!