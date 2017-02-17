It's Presidents Day weekend, meaning an extra day to wander in the city or venture out of it. We've got some ideas.

1. Drive somewhere far away.

Thanks to Presidents Day, we’ve got three days off this weekend. Take advantage of that by heading out of town — perhaps on a day trip to Mount Rainier, a drive up to Bellingham or one of these $99 road trips.

2. Reflect on the past.

Feb. 19 marks the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized the forced internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans, including those in our region. A new exhibit at the Wing Luke Museum remembers those events.

And remember, February is also Black History Month. Think you know it well? Head to Black History Trivia in Capitol Hill on Monday night. Plus, here are some other events celebrating black history, including special performances at MoPOP and Seattle Art Museum this weekend.

3. Get your noodle soup fix.

The new Sen Noodle Bar in Ballard delivers comfort in the form of a warm bowl of fragrant, steamy goodness. No, it’s not pho — it combines elements of cuisines from Japan, China, Malaysia and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

But if you’d prefer pho, here are the best places to get it in Seattle and how to make your own at home.

4. Go fishing — ice fishing, that is

It’s not too late to go ice fishing in Washington state. It just requires driving east for a bit. And some patience. Here’s how to go about it.

5. Taste some sour beers.

The Pine Box in Capitol Hill will have quite a lineup for its Sour Beer Blowout event, running today through Sunday.

Have a great weekend!