Halloweekend 2016 is finally here. We've rounded up a list of activities to get you in the spirit (plus some non-Halloween events for some relief from the hubbub).

1. Have a happy Halloweekend

There are plenty of holiday festivities going on this weekend. Here are a few to get you started:

2. Celebrate Día de Muertos

The Mexican holiday, also known as Day of the Dead, emphasizes the cycle of life and death and is said to be the time of year when our deceased loved ones and ancestors are nearest to us. You can celebrate it this weekend (though the actual holiday is Nov. 1 – 2) around Seattle with traditional music, dance, food and likely some really awesome face paint.

3. Expand your palate

Looking for restaurant recs? Food writer Bethany Jean Clement has your back. Here’s where she recommends eating for a spicy experience, date night and business dinners. She also suggests taking a little dining road trip to Vashon Island. There, you can find some of the best of old and new restaurants on the quiet, sometimes quirky island, which some statistics say is the most liberal community in America.

4. Catch some celebrity sightings

Joel McHale of “The Soup” and “Community” is returning to Seattle, his hometown, this weekend to promote his new book, as is Nick Offerman of “Parks and Recreation” and former Beach Boy Mike Love.

5. Cook with the nutrient-rich pumpkin

These orange gourds are good for much more than jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkin spice lattes. Here’s how to make good use of the nutritious squash.

Need more suggestions? Check out our 2016 Fall Arts Guide, a curated list of arts and entertainment around the city this season, and subscribe to our Weekender newsletter. Have a great weekend!