Nature, food, history, entertainment — this weekend provides a nice mix of activities for the curious, adventurous and cultured.

1. Get in touch with nature

The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center marks its 20th anniversary with a month full of weekend eagle-watching activities. Looking for snow fun instead? We have a guide for that, too, from snowshoeing to tubing.

You could also indulge in a Pacific Northwest pastime: clam-digging. New to the activity? Take a guided tour, complete with equipment for bagging razor clams.

2. Make fresh mochi

Ring in the new year at the 28th annual celebration of Mochi Tsuki, a Bainbridge Island Japanese-American Community tradition. There will also be some taiko drumming from Seattle group Kokon Taiko and a historical exhibit about Japanese American life on Bainbridge.

3. Go destination dining

This French restaurant in Olympia is worth a road trip. (Just look at that pork chop.)

In more local destinations: We may have two of the nation’s best oyster bars, but there are plenty of others around here that impress. Here are some of the lesser-known, but still excellent, oyster spots to try.

4. Celebrate David Bowie

His 70th birthday would have been this Sunday. You can pay tribute at a birthday bash on Capitol Hill or a concert with Star Anna (whom columnist Nicole Brodeur caught up with recently) and the Synergia Northwest Orchestra.

5. Watch the Golden Globes

TV and movie fans won’t want to miss fun-loving Jimmy Fallon hosting the annual awards ceremony, broadcasting live Sunday night on NBC.

Have a great weekend!