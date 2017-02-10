In the spirit of Valentine's Day, spend time with those you love this weekend at these happenings throughout the city.

1. Discover hidden treasures.

Head to the Burke Museum this Saturday for the popular Artifact ID Day, where you can learn more about those intriguing rocks, fossils or cultural items sitting around your home. You never know what you might find — one item discovered in the past was a fossilized dinosaur egg whose owners thought it was a rock and were using it as a doorstop.

2. Cuddle up with your boo, your best friend or your favorite blanket.

3. Watch the Grammy Awards.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday at 5 p.m., hosted by comedian James Cordon of “The Late Late Show.” Here are some Seattle nominees to look out for.

4. Check out this hip new barhopping hub.

Stone Way North is the place to be these days — it’s a budding micro-neighborhood complete with new apartments, reputable restaurants and a bike shop/beer stop/cafe hybrid for good measure. Since the pulse of every community is usually its neighborhood bar, we took a look at two of the bars here.

5. Learn or laugh at the cinemas.

Seattle plays an uncomfortably large role in “I Am Jane Doe,” a powerful new documentary about underage prostitution, narrated by Jessica Chastain. Other new films worth your watch: “The Lego Batman Movie,” a spinoff of 2014’s “The Lego Movie”; and Oscar-nominated German comedy “Toni Erdmann.”

