Do all the holiday things this weekend, from ice skating to dancing ... to drinking.

1. Check out the holiday attractions around the city

There are teddy bears, gingerbread structures and lights galore at several Seattle holiday attractions open on Christmas Day and beyond.

2. Toast to the holidays … outside of your home

We’ve got the lowdown on which bar is offering free Chinese food (!) on Christmas Day, how to get the best eggnog in the city without the long lines, plus other open bars if you need to get out of the house.

3. Put your dancing shoes on

Chop Suey is holding a Talcum Christmas Soul Dance party Friday night.

4. Feed your sweet tooth

Try one of these eight great cookie recipes, or better yet, be efficient and make a batch of cookie bars (he won’t mind some imperfection!). He might even like this super-delicious peppermint bark or a sip or two of red-wine hot chocolate, which is surprisingly good.

5. Say your goodbyes

Local electro-soul duo Fly Moon Royalty is playing their last show ever Friday night at Neumos. The Old Spaghetti Factory also closes today after 46 years of business.

Have a great weekend!