The latest taste test from the Buzzfeed guys who previously sampled a very expensive Seattle hot dog centered on cakes in L.A.

What’s important to folks on a drizzly Monday morning? Why, it’s the Buzzfeed cakeoff in which motion picture staffers Steven Lim and Andrew Ilnyckyj drive around Los Angeles and try three different cakes from three different bakeries in three different price ranges.

During the 14-plus minute taste test, the two samplers — who previously sampled the world’s most expensive truffle-laced luxury hot dog at Seattle Tokyo Food truck — try a $27 three-cream and berry creation from Porto’s bakery in Glendale, Calif.

The duo also try a delicious-looking espresso cake from Proof Bakery in LA that cost $48.

Finally, the two try a designer concoction with a strawberry tasting cake and loads of edible decorations that cost $1,120.

If you just don’t have time, here’s a little spoiler, the most expensive wasn’t the best, the duo concluded.