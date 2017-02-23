Interviews with notable people from the worlds of news, politics and entertainment.

Popular news show with investigative stories and interviews with notable people from the worlds of news, politics and entertainment, hosted by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir; “Shark Tank” investors Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner talk about the show’s biggest successes and failures. 10:01 p.m. Friday on KOMO

Also on Friday

“How It Really Happened,” 6 p.m. (HLN): The death of Michael Jackson; revelations of what Michael Jackson’s children and staff witnessed before his death.

“Spartacus,” 7:15 p.m. (TCM): Classic 1960 period drama, gladiator slave leads a revolt in ancient Rome and attempts to lead followers to freedom, with Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Tony Curtis and Charles Laughton.

“Last Man Standing,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Situation comedy starring Tim Allen; Mike and Vanessa worry that their daughters don’t attend church anymore and take it upon themselves to make church more interesting.

“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): When Mac and the team are blamed for a terrorist bombing, Phoenix Foundation is forced to disavow them and the team must clear their names.

“Rosewood,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): A female astronaut is found dead, leading to Rosie and Villa investigating America’s space program; Villa’s long-lost brother returns to Miami.

“The Vampire Diaries,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Damon and Stefan work to protect Elena’s casket from Cade; Caroline and Alaric deal with the twins’ magical powers.

“Emerald City,” 9 p.m. (KING): The Wizard arrives in the Kingdom of Ev; Dorothy and Lucas find themselves on opposite sides; Jack makes a decision that could be deadly.

“Shark Tank,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Millennial entrepreneurs pitch business ideas including food supplements, drone pilot training and educational courses, elephant-themed apparel and stylish beach towels.