With unstinting honesty, a new essay collection shows the bitter lessons learned by teachers after years in the classroom.

(Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of “What We’re Reading” posts, this time from reporter Claudia Rowe.)

When speaking to the media, teachers are careful. Talking publicly about education can be a minefield. Against that backdrop, the anthology “What I Didn’t Know: True Stories of Becoming a Teacher” comes across as bracingly honest.

The 20 teachers who contributed essays to this collection, published by the Creative Nonfiction Foundation, have worked everywhere from the Alaskan interior to New York City’s halls of privilege to suburban schools in the aftermath of a shooting. Unlike teacher-collections aimed at academia, these selections will rivet any reader interested in true stories.

Jahana Hayes, a pregnant teenager who grew up to become the 2016 National Teacher of the Year, confesses her fear of forgetting history basics the day she led a classroom by herself.

“What if a student was smarter than me?” thought the young woman who wasn’t much older than the high-school kids she was guiding toward adulthood.

Anne Beatty reports from a public high school in South Central Los Angeles on how she found a way of teaching English to students whose primary means of communication was profanity.

Lynn DeFilippo, a white woman from New Jersey, watches her Native Alaskan students muscling through literary essays, though their main interest is auto mechanics, and has an epiphany about what it means to be Other.

Again and again, it is the teachers who absorb life-changing lessons.

Among the most affecting pieces is Michael Copperman’s “Order,” in which the onetime Teach for America recruit confronts the powerlessness of privilege in the face of trauma.

With a degree from Stanford University still fresh in hand, Copperman lands in a Mississippi Delta class of fourth-graders and finds himself face to face with a quiet boy named Tevin. The battle between them makes for such compelling reading that I stopped making notes in the margins.

There are some terrific passages in this volume.

Beatty, in Los Angeles, offers an on-the-ground parable about the realities of student discipline in a school where the scent of a teacher’s desperation reeks like body odor and “the possibility of mutiny” hangs in the air.

“What scared me were the ways in which our interactions confirmed biases in me that I did not want to see,” she writes of her fear. “One reason idealistic young people give for quitting teaching is that they don’t like the person it is turning them into.” But Beatty suggests that beneath this, there may be another reason: “We don’t like the person that teaching reveals us to be.”

In her case, the realization necessitates a profound change. Instead of sending her students to the dean’s office for cursing, Beatty begins to build lessons around their profanity. She makes cursing the subject of her English classes, using it to introduce ideas about language and, in the process, discovers that her students like discussing curse words almost as much as using them.

Off-color language becomes a learning game. Each time a kid curses, he or she must fish a vocabulary word from a box, find its definition in the dictionary and write it on the board in a sentence.

Her students, jazzed by the exercise, begin sending each other to the vocabulary box.

“Sometimes I hadn’t even heard the offending language, but I would always nod knowingly, and the kid with the dictionary would hunker down,” Beatty writes. “I began to glimpse how there could be functional pockets in a dysfunctional system.”