Re-creating childhood

Many people write about what it is to be a kid, either through research or adult recollections. But few adult-oriented documents convey the actual feeling of childhood and adolescence, where adults become caricatures and emotions loom like tidal waves. Jacqueline Woodson’s new novel, “Another Brooklyn,” achieves this, and it’s a welcome reminder of the vaguely threatening way our world can look to the young, especially girls.

Woodson, recently named a finalist for the National Book Award in fiction, tells the story of August, whose mother has died in circumstances no one will discuss, and whose father tries to raise his two children in 1970s Brooklyn. But the story centers less on family than on August’s circle of friends from school, who assume formative importance in her life, echoing deep into adulthood even though they no longer speak to each other.

Reading this slim but emotionally resonant work will remind you of how perceptive children are, how mysterious the world looks to them and how desperately they try to foist logic onto adult-sized realities.

— Claudia Rowe

Embracing failure

Because I write about millennials (as The Seattle Times’ higher education reporter) and parent two of them (my kids are 23 and 20), I’m also interested in the challenges of launching yourself into the work world after your education is done. So I enjoyed this essay by Colorado writer R.L. Maizes (in the Washington Post) about how she quit her first jobs, so terrified that she was going to fail that in one case she never even showed up at all. It took Maizes six jobs, and one good boss, before she settled into a job she loved. “There’s no shame in being a beginner,” Maizes writes in the Washington Post. “I hope new graduates let themselves off the hook if they need to try a few jobs to find a good fit.” Her message, as well, to those already in the workforce, is that we owe new employees a hand up.

— Katherine Long

Behind the preschool suspension numbers

We’ve written a number of Education Lab stories about the big racial disparities in school discipline, and I was struck this week by a story by NPR ed about new research from a team at Yale which sheds more light on the problem.



The lead researcher is Walter Gilliam, and if you’re a regular Education Lab reader, you may remember him — he’s the guy who first quantified the fact that as early as preschool, black and Latino students get suspended and expelled at higher rates than those who are white and Asian-American. In one part of his new study, Gilliam and his team asked 135 preschool teachers to watch a video that featured four students (two black, two white), and identify behavior that could become a challenge. The video had no bad behavior, but the researchers tracked teachers’ eyes to see where they expected to find it. Who did they look at the most? At the black children, especially the black boy.

Gilliam suggests that’s one reason why racial disparities in discipline exist.

“If you look for something in one place,” he’s quoted saying, “that’s the only place you can typically find it.”

— Linda Shaw