If your parents got a letter comparing your attendance to the rest of your classmates', would you have missed less class?

In our latest story, we explored how Tacoma’s school district is improving its attendance rates by sending parents “nudge” letters when their children miss too many days of school.

The letters show parents three different numbers: how many days of school their child missed, along with the average attendance rates in their school and for their child’s grade level district-wide. When Tina Bouton received one of the letters, she called it a “wake-up call” and worked with the school to come up with a plan that helped her daughter get to school on time. In the school where the letters were piloted last spring, 62 percent of students whose families received the letters improved their attendance.

With Washington posting some of the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the country — about 16 percent of students here miss at least 10 percent of the school year, or two absences a month — other districts, including Seattle, are considering using “nudge” letters as part of their efforts to get students to school. We want to gather your thoughts on this approach, which has also proven successful in increasing voter turnout.