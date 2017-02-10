Whether you missed our annual Education Lab storytelling event or want to hear the stories again, we've got you covered. Here's the footage from Wednesday's Ignite Education Lab, and some tweets for extra context.

More than 400 people filled Town Hall on Wednesday to watch a dynamic line-up of 11 teachers, parents and students tell stories about schools and learning. The format was one of the most difficult out there: a five-minute limit using 20 slides programmed to advance every 15 seconds.

Judging from the standing ovation the group received at the end, the speakers did just fine.

You can read a recap of the evening here (which included a marriage proposal), but we also wanted to share videos of each of the 11 talks. You can learn more about the speakers here.

Lyon Terry – Redefining Successful Schools and Students: A Field Day Story



Shalini Miskelly – I’m a teaching of color, and I’m burning out

Studies find most students prefer teachers of color. #IgniteEdLab — Kenny Coble (@KennyCoble) February 9, 2017

Alex Alviar – Boardgames, or the Furtive Art of Education



Just heard an inspiring talk at #IgniteEdLab by Alex Alviar on how we have to teach kids to question authority, especially in these times. — Tae Phoenix (@TaePhoenix) February 9, 2017

Domonique Meeks – The Southend: Seattle’s STEM Desert



.@DomoniqueMeeks: Seattle students should work @ our tech firms. “We want to build something that’s for community by community” #IgniteEdLab — Education Lab (@educationlab) February 9, 2017

Teresa Scribner – Black Hair Matters

As the only female black teacher at her school, her black hair mattered to the kids at her school. #IgniteEdLab — Kenny Coble (@KennyCoble) February 9, 2017

Nicholas Bradford – The Pros of Con-flict

A bonus video for Bradford, who proposed to his girlfriend Jamie shortly following his talk.

OMG #IgniteEdLab speaker Nicholas Bradford just proposed to his girlfriend. Best education event ever. pic.twitter.com/9PmObvfOBM — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) February 9, 2017

Jody McVittie – Rethinking School Discipline: Shifting the Paradigm

9,000 kids under 7 years old suspended last year says @SoundDiscipline … What is the purpose of discipline in schools? #IgniteEdLab — Alisa Louie (@AlisaLouie) February 9, 2017

Ted Cohn – The Privilege of Teaching

#IgniteEdLab speaker @TedTheTeacher: “Teaching is like working on a beautiful painting that you’re constantly embellishing” #WAedu — Neal Morton (@nealtmorton) February 9, 2017

Rachel Wiley – From Bad Kid to Badass Teacher

On the teacher who changed her life, @wildnfreewiley: She got to know me for who I really was, made me feel seen, heard, loved #IgniteEdlab — Education Lab (@educationlab) February 9, 2017

Omari Amili – Transforming Society’s Failure

.@FrelimoA: My incarceration was not the result of being a bad person; society fails to identify systems that create bad actors #IgniteEdLab — Education Lab (@educationlab) February 9, 2017

Jordan Taitingfong – Inclusion For All: Equity and Advocacy through Special Education