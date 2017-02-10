Whether you missed our annual Education Lab storytelling event or want to hear the stories again, we've got you covered. Here's the footage from Wednesday's Ignite Education Lab, and some tweets for extra context.

By
Education Lab engagement editor

More than 400 people filled Town Hall on Wednesday to watch a dynamic line-up of 11 teachers, parents and students tell stories about schools and learning.  The format was one of the most difficult out there: a five-minute limit using 20 slides programmed to advance every 15 seconds.

Judging from the standing ovation the group received at the end, the speakers did just fine.

You can read a recap of the evening here (which included a marriage proposal), but we also wanted to share videos of each of the 11 talks. You can learn more about the speakers here.

Lyon Terry – Redefining Successful Schools and Students: A Field Day Story 

Shalini Miskelly – I’m a teaching of color, and I’m burning out

Alex Alviar – Boardgames, or the Furtive Art of Education

Domonique Meeks – The Southend: Seattle’s STEM Desert

Teresa Scribner – Black Hair Matters 

Nicholas Bradford – The Pros of Con-flict

A bonus video for Bradford, who proposed to his girlfriend Jamie shortly following his talk.

Jody McVittie – Rethinking School Discipline: Shifting the Paradigm 

Ted Cohn – The Privilege of Teaching 

Rachel Wiley – From Bad Kid to Badass Teacher 

Omari Amili – Transforming Society’s Failure 

Jordan Taitingfong – Inclusion For All: Equity and Advocacy through Special Education

Dahlia Bazzaz: dbazzaz@seattletimes.com.