For all high schools across Washington state, the on-time graduation rate for the class of 2016 inched up one percentage point from the year before.

As on-time graduation rates remained flat in several Seattle-area school districts from 2014-15 to 2015-16, Washington’s overall rate inched closer to 80 percent for all students.

About 79 percent of all students in the class of 2016 graduated within four years, compared with 78 percent the year before and 76 percent in 2013, according to data released Wednesday by the state superintendent’s office.

At 78 percent, the graduation rate in Seattle Public Schools slightly trailed the state average. But it’s an increase from the 77 percent reported last year.

The nation’s high school graduation rate was 83 percent for the 2014-15 school year, the most recent data available.

Across the Puget Sound, a number of districts posted rates higher than 92 percent for the class of 2016, including Bainbridge Island, Eatonville, Mercer Island, Steilacoom and Vashon Island.

Broken down by gender, the statewide rate was 82 percent for females and 76 percent for males. Those rates are up from three years before, when they were 80 percent and 72 percent, respectively.

Among racial subgroups, Asian students had the highest graduation rate, at 89 percent, while American Indian/Alaskan Native had the lowest, at 61 percent. However, the American Indian/Alaskan Native rate made the most improvement, up from 53 percent for the class of 2013.

For details on all of the state’s 295 school districts, see the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s website.