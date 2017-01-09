Overall, Washington earned a C grade on Education Week’s Quality Counts survey and finished 20th, with a score of 75 out of 100 possible points.

In an annual survey of each state’s public-education system, Washington ranked near the bottom when it came to narrowing the gap in performance between low-income students and their wealthier classmates.

Washington ranked second to last in that category in the Quality Counts ratings, produced by Education Week, a national news outlet. The District of Columbia placed last.

Yet Washington ranked 13th in overall K-12 achievement. That indicator combines the numbers from 18 different measures like graduation rates, reading and math performance and Advanced Placement test scores.

Overall, Washington earned a C in the survey, with the 20th-highest score of 75 out of 100 possible points. That’s slightly higher than last year, when the state was ranked 22nd.

Overall, the analysis looked at three main indicators: “chance for success,” school finance and K-12 achievement.

The chance-for-success index looks at a number of factors, including a state’s average family income, preschool enrollment and percentage of adults with postsecondary degrees. Washington state earned a B- in “chance for success,” and ranked 23rd. It scored a C- in school finance, which looks at school spending patterns and equity in how money is distributed among districts

Massachusetts ranked first for the third year in a row. Though Washington and Massachusetts’ student populations are comparable, a Seattle Times Education Lab story found that the two states approach funding in very different ways. Oregon and California both received a C- grade and ranked 40th and 42nd. Idaho ranked fourth from the bottom with a D+ grade.