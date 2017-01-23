How often do you get the chance to help choose who will speak at an event you're attending? Help us finalize the line-up for our annual storytelling event, Ignite Education Lab.

Over the past week, the Education Lab team sifted through more than 60 voicemails and videos from teachers, parents, students and community members with their story ideas for this year’s Ignite Education Lab, an evening of education storytelling. Narrowing those ideas to 10 was not easy — there were more heartwarming, provocative and/or interesting stories than we could possibly fit into one evening. (Don’t forget to register for the event on Feb. 8. Tickets are $5 if you buy ahead of time.)

Like last year, we’re asking you to select the last speaker — more on that below. But first, here’s the lineup for Feb. 8:

Alex Alviar: “Boardgames, or the Furtive Art of Education”

Omari Amili: “The Transformative Nature of Post-Secondary Education”

Nicholas Bradford: “The Pros of Conflict”

Ted Cohn: “The Privilege of Teaching”

Jody McVittie: “Rethinking School Discipline”

Shalini Miskelly: “Why Do Teachers of Color Burnout?”

Jordan Taitingfong: “Inclusion for All- Equity and Advocacy through Special Education”

Teresa Scribner: “Black Hair Matters”

Lyon Terry: “Redefining Teaching: Social and Emotional Learning is the Foundation of a Quality Education”

Rachel Wiley: “From Bad Kid to Badass Teacher”

Now for the last speaker.

A description of the semi-finalists is below, with a poll at the bottom where you can list your choice.