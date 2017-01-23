How often do you get the chance to help choose who will speak at an event you're attending? Help us finalize the line-up for our annual storytelling event, Ignite Education Lab.
Over the past week, the Education Lab team sifted through more than 60 voicemails and videos from teachers, parents, students and community members with their story ideas for this year’s Ignite Education Lab, an evening of education storytelling. Narrowing those ideas to 10 was not easy — there were more heartwarming, provocative and/or interesting stories than we could possibly fit into one evening. (Don’t forget to register for the event on Feb. 8. Tickets are $5 if you buy ahead of time.)
Like last year, we’re asking you to select the last speaker — more on that below. But first, here’s the lineup for Feb. 8:
Alex Alviar: “Boardgames, or the Furtive Art of Education”
Omari Amili: “The Transformative Nature of Post-Secondary Education”
Nicholas Bradford: “The Pros of Conflict”
Ted Cohn: “The Privilege of Teaching”
Jody McVittie: “Rethinking School Discipline”
Shalini Miskelly: “Why Do Teachers of Color Burnout?”
Jordan Taitingfong: “Inclusion for All- Equity and Advocacy through Special Education”
Teresa Scribner: “Black Hair Matters”
Lyon Terry: “Redefining Teaching: Social and Emotional Learning is the Foundation of a Quality Education”
Rachel Wiley: “From Bad Kid to Badass Teacher”
Now for the last speaker.
A description of the semi-finalists is below, with a poll at the bottom where you can list your choice.
- Bergitta Scott
Bellevue, WA
Bio: Bergitta is a member of the “sandwich generation” — a mother of two teenagers and caregiver for an aging parent. She is also a substitute teacher for the Bellevue School District’s Early Learning Programs and currently the PTSA parent chair for the middle school musical.
Pitch idea: “The Bubblegum Monster” — A humorous narrative with a meaningful message about the importance of reading. Scott will recount the story of a parent and child’s relationship as the child is learning to read.
- Warren Etheredge
Seattle, WA
Bio: Warren has conducted more than 3,000 interviews, and is one of the founding faculty of TheFilmSchool, which helps filmmakers translate their stories for screens big and small, and The Red Badge Project, which helps combat veterans work through PTSD and other issues by teaching them the art of storytelling. He hosts The High Bar, his Emmy-nominated television series devoted to “raising the bar” and hosted Reel NW on KCTS.
Pitch idea: “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? The Power of Listening in Education” — Etheredge did not speak until he was six years old, and while he makes a living teaching and talking, the most potent skill he’s developed is the ability to truly, actively listen to students and others.
- Domonique Meeks
Seattle, WA
Bio: Domonique is co-creator of a small media team called Ambassador Stories. Its mission is to use media to highlight the people, places and spaces that bring soul to our beloved communities. He was born in Tokyo, raised in Kent, Washington, and has been a resident of Seattle for the last 6 years.
Pitch idea: “Idle Seattle” — This past November, Meeks gathered a team to create a technology solution geared towards students attending Title I schools. After hours of deep dialogue about the mountain of issues that keep these students — often students of color — from attending institutions of higher education, they came up with the idea of a mobile friendly website called Idle Seattle.
