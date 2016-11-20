Tacoma man named Rhodes Scholar for his plan to combine his expertise in genetics and philosophy to study genetic engineering

TACOMA, Wash. — A 23-year-old from Tacoma who plans to combine his knowledge of genetics and philosophy to help guide tough ethical decisions as advancing technologies make designing humans possible was selected as a Rhodes Scholar on Sunday.

Anthony W. L. “Wilder” Wohns says the pitfalls of human genetic engineering are many and varied and his studies at Oxford University will prepare him to face those challenges.

Wohns graduated from Harvard University in 2016 where he studied human evolutionary biology and computer science.

He’s currently at the University of Cambridge studying for a master of arts in biological anthropology.

As a Rhodes Scholar he’ll pursue post-graduate studies at Oxford University in 2017. He plans to obtain a second bachelor’s degree in computer science and philosophy.