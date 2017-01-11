Superintendent Chris Reykdal has directed lawyers to dismiss his office from a lawsuit against seven school districts over their use of levy money.

Dorn filed a lawsuit in July against the districts — Seattle, Everett, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Evergreen and Puyallup — alleging that they illegally use local levies to fund basic education, including teacher salaries. Dorn said he didn’t want to file the suit but hoped it would put additional pressure on the Legislature to come up with a plan for the state to fully fund basic education, as required under the state’s Constitution.

“Under my leadership … our state’s lead education agency will not sue the very districts we are committed to supporting,” Reykdal said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

