Nearly 40,000 Washington students were homeless during the 2015-16 school year, according to the state superintendent’s office.

Nearly 40,000 Washington students were homeless during the 2015-16 school year, an increase of about 12 percent from the year before. In 21 school districts, the number of homeless students doubled in the two-year span.

In King and Snohomish counties, the increase was 16 percent, according to a Seattle Times analysis of last year’s numbers, which were released last week by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In all, about 12,190 students were homeless in those districts, compared with 10,500 in the 2014-15 school year. That accounts for about 3 percent of students. Statewide, about 4 percent of students experienced homelessness last year.

The King and Snohomish districts with the greatest percentage increases were Monroe, with a 71 percent jump from 103 students to 176, and Marysville, with a 67 percent increase from 234 students to 391.

In Seattle, the increase was 19 percent, from 2944 students to 3498.

Reasons for the increase include a lack of affordable housing options and local services that help homeless families, the state superintendent’s office said.

Under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, a student is considered homeless if he or she lacks a regular and adequate place to sleep at night. That could mean students who sleep in a shelter, in a car or park, a motel or hotel — or “doubled up,” which means they slept in someone else’s home. About three out of four homeless students were “doubled up” last year.

The number of homeless students in three school districts in King and Snohomish counties ­­— Darrington, Fife and Riverview — decreased.

District officials in Shoreline, where the number of homeless students grew by 9 percent, say their numbers grew because district staff were able to better determine if a student is homeless or not. Every student gets a residency survey each year when they enroll for school.

“Our staff has gotten much better at identifying homeless students and connecting them to the correct resources,” Shoreline district spokesman Curtis Campbell said.

The McKinney-Vento Act provides federal funding to ensure that students experiencing homelessness have the same educational opportunities as their classmates. The state receives about $950,000 each year from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for homeless students’ transportation, tutoring and school supplies.

District NameDistrict Enrollment# of Identified Homeless (2014-15)# of Identified Homeless (2015-16)Percent Change (%)
Aberdeen326937142113
Arlington55601471566
Bellevue2003822024913
Darrington4281513-13
Edmonds2102760066110
Enumclaw40798110530
Everett19410977110113
Federal Way2303523636856
Fife369310675-29
Granite Falls206216225960
Highline195561027119516
Index44000
Issaquah199591091177
Kent2776150155912
Lake Stevens85811461524
Lake Washington2791929635319
Lakewood23197410035
Marysville1125023439167
Mercer Island4450111755
Monroe701310317671
Mukilteo1535622725512
Northshore214792032020
Renton159524795066
Riverview32785938-36
Seattle533172944349819
Shoreline94443493819
Skykomish43000
Snohomish10161143122-15
Snoqualmie Valley6899879914
Stanwood-Camano45221461492
Sultan197149514
Tahoma819257594
Tukwila30393303496
Vashon Island158811129
Total105001218916
