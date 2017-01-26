While we put the final touches on Ignite Education Lab -- just under two weeks away -- we wanted to give you an update on another friendly face you'll get to see at Town Hall on Feb. 8.

If you went to our education storytelling event last year, you’re likely to recognize the name of our 2017 Ignite Education Lab emcee: Mozart Guerrier.

“The first time I got punched in the face, I was 14 years old.” That’s how Guerrier began his story about playing basketball in high school, and how it revealed problems with the way schools address discipline with young men of color. His talk at last year’s event — “Black Eyes, Crossovers and Becoming a Man” — plus his other many speeches at TEDx events, the Seattle Mayor’s Youth Opportunity Summit and other occasions — made us decide that he would be a great emcee to host our second year of insightful storytelling about schools.

Guerrier is an author, public speaker and executive director at 21 Progress, a nonprofit focused on empowering young leaders and advancing economic and social justice.

Want to see him in action, along with 11 other great storytellers? Buy your tickets to our event. They’re $5 in advance, $10 at the door.

There’s also still time to vote on who will be the last speaker — and to see who else will be taking the stage.

Hope to see you there.