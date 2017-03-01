Over the next six months, we'll be publishing stories about education by 11 talented young students from around the state.

How many students do you see quoted in stories about education funding, curriculum and policy?

Our guess: not too many.

The goal of our Student Voices program, now in its second year, is to bring you essays by students focused on what they care deeply about when it comes to education. (See last year’s columns here.)

The 11 writers we selected this year — most of whom have written for their college or high school newspapers — will have at least one essay published in our online and print editions over the next six months. They’re mostly from the Seattle area, but also from Walla Walla, Puyallup and Auburn. Some of them have testified for student press freedom in the state legislature, marched in protests and acted as leaders for their peers.

Here they are: