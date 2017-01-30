Meeks will join 10 others on the stage as a speaker for our second Ignite Education Lab event at Town Hall on Feb. 8.

Thanks to all 367 of you who voted to select the 11th speaker for our education storytelling event, Ignite Education Lab! And a big virtual round of applause to our speaker semifinalists, Bergitta Scott and Warren Etheredge.

Domonique Meeks, who emerged as the front-runner, will talk about the lack of after-school STEM programs available to low-income students in southeast Seattle. (That’s the term for those technical subjects: science, technology, engineering and math.) Fewer opportunities to gain and practice skills, Meeks said, means students are unequipped to join Seattle’s booming tech scene. Last November, he and a team of educators and developers recently won the Start Up Weekend Education Seattle competition and plan to launch a mobile-friendly website called Idle Seattle, where their goal is to work on closing the STEM access gap by helping students, parents and others find after-school STEM activities.

Meeks recently received a Masters in Information Management from the University of Washington and was one of the only people from South King County in his cohort. That experience motivated him to find new ways to support his community.

In August, Domonique and his fiancée Diana Trinh founded Ambassador Stories, a social and digital media consulting company. He’s a native of the greater Seattle area.

