You have just a little over a week to pitch a talk for our annual storytelling event. Start the New Year off right, and make your education ideas and stories known!

You don’t have to be an education expert to tell a good story about schools. At some point in our lives, we’ve all told stories from our time in the classroom or schoolyard. Maybe you had a great third-grade teacher who taught you by playing his guitar, or you slugged through mountains of homework at a college prep school. Perhaps you were the only person of color in your homeroom. At our next event on Feb. 8, we want to hear you tell those stories on stage. (And if you just want to attend, register here before Jan. 5 and you can get up to four tickets free.)

What is Ignite Education Lab?

Since 2006, Ignite Seattle has held nearly 30 events that bring together Seattleites for speedy talks on a variety of topics. We borrowed this format (with permission) to allow educators, parents and students share their stories. Ignite presenters use 20 slides with each slide timed to appear for 15 seconds. Check out some of the presentations from our event last year.

Why should I pitch a talk?

Through participating as a speaker, you’ll have the opportunity to elevate the voices of those who have had experiences similar to yours. To make this event valuable, we need stories that will speak to people from a wide range of economic, racial and gender backgrounds. If you happen to work in education, this is also an opportunity to share what you’ve learned over the course of your career.

What are the requirements?

We’re accepting applications from people of all ages, employment and educational backgrounds. All we ask is that you fill out our pitch form by Jan. 13. Your ideas do not have to be completely fleshed out. We’re just asking for a general concept.

If you can provide us with a link to video or audio of you speaking at a public event, you can skip the video requirement. But make sure you write out your pitch on the form.

If my talk is accepted, will I get help along the way?

Yep. If your pitch is chosen, you’ll receive coaching and advice on how to mold your storytelling style to Ignite’s format.

I don’t want to give a talk, but I do know someone with a good story to tell. What should I do?

Send them to us! We can encourage them to apply. Leave suggestions in the comments, or email dbazzaz@seattletimes.com.

What’s the deadline for pitching?

The deadline to send us your idea for a talk is Jan. 13. Get moving!