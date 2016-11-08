When trying to solve the riddle of keeping disadvantaged students engaged with school, educators often point to the importance of mentors. A new film shows some on-the-ground results.

When puzzling through the riddle of how to keep kids engaged with school, educators often point to the importance of mentors, suggesting that a consistent relationship with a caring adult outside the home can have powerful effects — particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

A film produced by PBS Television, and screening for free at Seattle University at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9), offers some real-life evidence of results.

“All the Difference” follows two African-American youths over five years as they navigate strained families and violent Chicago neighborhoods on a quest to graduate from high school, and eventually, college.

One of the two, Robert Henderson, will be in Seattle and will speak with viewers after the screening.

Mindful of his own struggles, Henderson volunteered to work with low-income youths through the national nonprofit City Year after he completed college. The organization connects students at risk of dropping out with young adult mentors. In return, each mentor earns stipends and scholarships to further his or her own education.

In Seattle, City Year employs 89 AmeriCorps workers in 10 public schools, where they provide extra tutoring to struggling students, help improve attendance and curb problem behaviors. One of those City Year mentors, Glenn Ford, is now a teacher at Seattle’s Van Asselt Elementary, and he will join Henderson in a post-screening panel discussion.

Education Lab covered City Year’s effects at Aki Kurose Middle School, where Principal Mia Williams credited the program with helping dramatically stem unexcused absences.

At Denny International Middle School, Principal Jeff Clark said City Year workers had contributed to an 18-point rise in eighth-grade math scores over three years.