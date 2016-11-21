Readers are full of interesting questions about education, and in this round of Education Lab IQ, we want to hear what you're curious about when it comes to education funding.

As the January approaches, there’s lots of talk about school funding in Washington state. Will lawmakers meet the 2018 deadline for the landmark McCleary case, which calls for big increases in spending for the state’s public schools? What will the state Supreme Court do it they don’t? How do districts use the money from their local school levies? And does our current system distribute state money equitably?

When we started Education Lab IQ (short for “interesting questions”), the very first winning question had to do with the McCleary case. Now, as lawmakers prepare for the last major budget session before the 2018 deadline, we’re devoting this round of Education Lab IQ to your questions about schools and money.

And we won’t just investigate one of them, we’ll assign a reporter to answer at least three of the top vote-getters.

If you haven’t participated before, here’s the drill: You send us questions, and we choose finalists we think would be interesting to a broad segment of readers. Then we put those finalists up to a reader vote.

So fire away. What are you curious about when it comes to school funding in Washington state? And the McCleary decision in particular? What are you confused about? We’re looking for questions that are smart, relevant and, above all, interesting.

Past Education Lab IQs have tackled the fate of McCleary court-case fines, what the legislature means by “fully funding education,” differences between charters and traditional public schools, and whether schools should offer more vocational education.

FAQ:

Q: How do I submit a question?

A: You can submit a question using our online form, adding a question in the comments or emailing us at edlab@seattletimes.com. You can also tweet, Facebook or snail mail your question to us.

Q: Can I ask more than one question?

A: Absolutely.

Q: Do I have to attach my name and email to the question?

A: Yes, please! If your question is chosen for a voting round, we want to give you credit for asking it, and be able to email you to let you know it’s been chosen.

Q: What types of questions are unlikely to be chosen?

A: We won’t answer questions if they sound like you already know the answer — why one school, organization or program is better than another, for example. We won’t investigate questions about The Seattle Times or Education Lab, and we won’t answer questions posed by staff at The Seattle Times.

Q: How will you pick questions for readers to vote on?

A: We’ll consider things like the location of the story, its timeliness and relevance, whether it’s something that can be easily Googled and whether the story has already been covered.