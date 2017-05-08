Hindsight can be illuminating and lead you to reevaluate favorite educators, or those who left you cold. Tell us about it.

As many people realize after their school days are past, the best teachers are not always the most popular.

In a post last week we asked our newsroom colleagues for their own memories of educators who’d helped them to see topics in a new light. Or about whom their opinions had changed.

Now it’s your turn. For Teacher Appreciation Week, we want your stories of looking back at educators who made an impression on you, and how your views about them have shifted. (Stories from a loved one are okay too.) Here’s one sent to us by reader Gregory Dziekonski of Shoreline:

At the age of 15, my father’s high school education was interrupted with the outbreak of the Second World War. While working in a factory which manufactured railroad cars in Nazi-occupied Poland, he attended a trade school in which only one class was allowed to be taught in Polish, euphemistically entitled “Business Correspondence.” The teacher was universally hated for requiring his students to record verbatim everything that he said in his lectures and meticulously grading these dictations. It was only much later that my father recognized the subtlety behind this teacher’s defiant attitude. This educator did not want his students to forget the Polish language.

