From 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the r/Seattle subreddit this Monday, Education Lab reporters will be taking your questions about money and schools.

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’ve been writing a lot about education funding lately. Over the past month, we’ve published two major features about teacher pay and funding inequities across the state. We’ve answered your questions, and we’ve launched a weekly update about what legislators are doing to address the state Supreme Court’s landmark McCleary decision.

But we know we haven’t even scratched the surface of what you’d like to know.

For example, when we did our initial call-out to readers for education funding questions in November, we received dozens of questions. And so far, we’ve only answered three:

• What does the state spend on standardized testing?

• How did Washington get so far behind in education funding?

• Will rich districts suffer under McCleary school-funding fix?

That’s why we decided to make our staff available this coming Monday, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the r/Seattle subreddit. They’ll do their best to answer all your head-scratchers.

If you can’t log on at that time, no problem — our reporters will be monitoring your comments for the rest of the week.