Have you ever felt like we've had a cliffhanger story? Wondering whatever happened to a principal or student we've profiled? Here's your chance to push those stories forward.

To our new and old readers:

Since this will be our last article of 2016, we wanted to take the opportunity to thank you for reading our stories, attending our events and giving us your two cents. We’re pretty sure we have the best audience of any section in The Seattle Times newsroom. When we called for your help in the past year — whether it was through Education Lab IQ, guest essays or Ignite Education Lab — you answered every time.

So it is with great gratitude that we assembled our list of top stories for 2016, all of which you helped us create. They’re in no particular order, but are organized by 2016’s most prominent issues in Washington education.

We want to know which of our top stories you’d like to see expanded or updated. When you’re scrolling through, tap on your favorite stories in the polls next to each category, and leave us questions or thoughts in the comments area.

Happy voting, and happy new year.

– The Education Lab Team

Race and Equity

School funding

Early and advanced learning