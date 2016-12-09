Too many news coverage about education lacks student voices. For the second year in a row, we're offering students a chance to change that.

Calling all writers and aspiring journalists at public schools in Washington — here’s a chance to see your work published in the pages of your state’s largest newspaper.

(Parents and teachers who are reading this: please consider sharing this message with your kids or students as well.)

The Education Lab Student Voices program is back for a second year. We’re looking for about a dozen college and high-school students from around the state to share their experiences in Washington’s public school systems as guest essayists.

This project was created to hear from those most affected by the changing tides in education: you, the students. Too often, education reporting relies on the views of school officials and legislators. In other words, people who have been out of school for years. With this project, we’re trying to change that.

Last year, our Student Voices contributors wrote about everything from a desire for more timely feedback from teachers to their predictions on whether their schools prepared them for college.

To make sure we’re getting more stories about one of the most important educational transitions, from high school to higher education, we’re also inviting a handful of college students to write for us this year.

Below are links to two separate applications. One is for high schoolers, and the other for college students. Both are due by the end of the day on January 19, 2017.

We hope to read your application soon! If you have any questions or comments about Student Voices, reach out to me: 206-464-8522, or dbazzaz@seattletimes.com.